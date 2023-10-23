Clashes erupt in Telangana village over ethanol plant waste disposal

Tensions flared in Chittanur village in Telangana's Narayanpet district on Sunday, October 22, as farmers from the surrounding villages protested against an ethanol plant alleging that the chemical waste being released in the outskirts is polluting the region. These protests led to clashes between the residents and police, resulting in injuries to at least 10 individuals, including injuries to the Markal Circle Inspector.

As per reports , a police vehicle was set ablaze when the police officers resorted to lathi charge in an attempt to scatter the crowd and create a passage for the machinery designated for the ethanol plant. Visuals showed that numerous police personnel in the village dispersed the crowd, but the situation intensified as the villagers retaliated by pelting stones. The police reportedly registered a case regarding the incident.

The farmers hailing from Chittanuru, Jinnaram, Eklaspur, Rampur, and surrounding villages have been opposing the establishment of Jurala Organic Farms and Agro Industries Ltd's project. Their primary concern is the alleged diversion of water from the Koil Lift Irrigation plant, originally intended for their fields. The controversial plant can produce 600 KL of ethanol, and is one of the largest ethanol factories in Asia. The plant is allegedly owned by several politicians, and was incorporated in September 2021.