CJP are ‘urban naxals’ funded by leaders like Kejriwal, says Telangana BJP chief

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Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president N Ramchander Rao on Thursday, June 4, dubbed the newly formed Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), as ‘urban naxals fronted by leaders like Arvind Kejriwal’.
N Ramchander was speaking at Hyderabad’s Somajiguda Press Club at a ‘Meet the Press’ event. The Telangana BJP president’s statements come a day after the party’s spokesperson Saurav Das announced that they will be holding a protest on June 6 against Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan following paper leaks in the NEET-UG medical exam and CBSE’s on screen marking system.
“They [CJP] are urban naxals developed by people like Arvind Kejriwal. These cockroaches can be killed using the Hit spray,” a laughing Ramchander said. He further added that the Gen Z is with ‘Indian ethos and legacies’ and will not ‘fall into trap of those funded by George Soros and others.’
“The CJP was born out of frustrated politicians who aren’t doing well electorally. I don’t object to discontented youth. They have a right to be discontent and to fight. There are many student organisations and I am not even saying that all students should fight for BJP or ABVP [Akhila Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad],” he added.
Ramchander likened the CJP to Gujarat based politician Hardik Patel’s Patidar movement. “These are momentary things. They [movements like CJP] will come and go. They only have a presence on social media and have no ground presence,” he further said.