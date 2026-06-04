CJP are ‘urban naxals’ funded by leaders like Kejriwal, says Telangana BJP chief

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Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president N Ramchander Rao on Thursday, June 4, dubbed the newly formed Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), as ‘urban naxals fronted by leaders like Arvind Kejriwal’.

N Ramchander was speaking at Hyderabad’s Somajiguda Press Club at a ‘Meet the Press’ event. The Telangana BJP president’s statements come a day after the party’s spokesperson Saurav Das announced that they will be holding a protest on June 6 against Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan following paper leaks in the NEET-UG medical exam and CBSE’s on screen marking system.

“They [CJP] are urban naxals developed by people like Arvind Kejriwal. These cockroaches can be killed using the Hit spray,” a laughing Ramchander said. He further added that the Gen Z is with ‘Indian ethos and legacies’ and will not ‘fall into trap of those funded by George Soros and others.’