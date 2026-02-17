Civic poll success reinforces Revanth Reddy’s leadership in Telangana Congress

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The latest victory of Congress in the municipal elections of Telangana is a windfall for the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, as he has not only cemented his place in the party but also with the public. The present results and the earlier ones for the gram panchayat polls have strengthened his grip on the party.

The victory in municipal polls was also a win-win for Revanth Reddy as the Congress candidates were elected chairpersons and Mayors of 87 out of 112 municipalities and municipal corporations when results were declared on Monday evening. The results vindicated his stand that the Congress would win 90 per cent of the bodies, a claim made by him in his pre-election speeches.

In a party known for its high levels of internal democracy and group politics, Revanth will be able to stamp out criticism against his leadership within Congress, especially by this victory, which symbolised mini-Assembly polls, as it covered 116 municipalities and seven corporations across the State.