Citizens group seeks police reforms in letter to Telangana CM: Full list of demands

A citizens group on Tuesday, June 18, wrote a letter to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy seeking a critical review of policing practices and unlawful surveillance. In an open letter, The National Alliance of People’s Movements (NAPM), highlighted police inefficiency to prevent the recent communal violence in Medak and expressed concerns regarding senior police officer P Radhakishan Rao’s confession of being involved in the phone-tapping case during the previous Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) government.

NAPM highlighted violations of constitutional and human rights, citing incidents of police excess, surveillance, privacy breaches, and abuse of power by Telangana police. “With no details of policing procedures in the public domain, the police department has always been enforcing rule by law, resulting in the police becoming law unto themselves. We think it is high time there is a critical review of policing practices and unlawful surveillance practices including the infrastructure that was built over the last 10 years, considering its grave implications for civil liberties of common people, especially those from diverse vulnerable and marginalised communities,” the letter reads.

NAPM heavily criticised the use of digitalized policing practices, such as facial recognition and phone tapping, which have led to widespread fear and suppression of democratic activities like peaceful gatherings and protests.

The citizens group has proposed several reforms to counter these problems, including a human rights evaluation of current policing practices, publication of an updated Telangana Police Manual, and the establishment of a high-level inquiry commission to investigate illegal surveillance activities. They also demanded the operationalizing of the Police Complaints Authority across all districts and installation of CCTV cameras in police stations to prevent custodial torture. It also called for the immediate cessation of the practice of Cordon and Search operations, stating that the military practice had no place in the societies of the state, they believe that the practice violates a citizen's dignity and privacy.

Full list of demands: