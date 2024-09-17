Choreographer Jani Master suspended as Dancers’ union president after rape case

After a case of sexual assault was registered against Telugu dance choreographer Shaik Jani Basha, popularly known as Jani Master, the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce has extended their support to the survivor. Jani, a national award winning choreographer, is accused of sexually assaulting a minor who was working as his assistant.

In her complaint, the survivor said that Jani assaulted her during a movie shoot in Mumbai in 2019. He allegedly intimidated her against speaking about the crime by threatening to fire from the job and deprive her of employment opportunities in the industry. Though the FIR against Jani was registered on September 11 at the Raidurgam police station, the incident came to light on Monday. The case has been transferred to Narsingi police station as the victim resides under Narsingi limits.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, September 17, the sexual harassment redressal panel of the chamber comprising producers KL Damodar Prasad and Vivek Kuchibotla, actors Jhansi and Pragathi and director Tammareddy Bharadwaj announced that they have passed an interim order against Jani. “The accused has been placed in temporary suspension as the president of the dancers’ union. Additionally, the interim order ensures that people closely associated with the accused do not approach the survivor,”Jhansi said.

This is being done to ensure that her work isn't affected, lawyer Kavya Mandava explained. Kavya is an external member of the sexual harassment redressal panel of TFCC. The interim order is applicable until the committee completes the inquiry and submits its report at the end of 90 days.

Besides being a politician, Jani is also the president of Telugu Film & TV dancers and Dance Directors Association (TFTDDA). The panel said that Jani has been temporarily suspended from his post as the president of TFTDDA so that he does not wield any influence or exert pressure against the survivor.

“We have spoken to the survivor and the accused, and all guidelines are being followed in keeping with the POSH Act,” Damodar Prasad said.

The committee members stressed that they assisted the complainant in approaching the police and in the filing of the FIR. “We haven't offered her any monetary help but will be doing so if and when the need arises,” actor Jhansi stated.

She added that they have spoken to Additional Director General of Police Shika Goel regarding the status of the case. “Our inquiry is running parallel to the police investigation,” Jhansi said, highlighting that all angles including any potential quid-pro-quo between the accused and the survivor is being probed.

The panel which was formed in 2018 noted that they have so far received cases in ‘single digits’ and are following up on whatever issue has reached them.

Jani has been booked under has been booked under sections 376 (2) (punishment for sexual assault), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code. However, the police are yet to include the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against him.

Following the FIR against Jani, the Jana Sena Party has asked him to refrain from the party activities with immediate effect. Jani is a member of Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party. He joined the party earlier in January ahead of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections.