Chinmayi asks Hyderabad police to act against misogynistic abuse on X Spaces

Singer Chinmayi Sripada asked Hyderabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar to take cognisance of vile misogynistic comments by a group of men who were part of an X Spaces discussion titled ‘Male feminists’.

Around six men who were at the Spaces discussion on Wednesday, November 5, made abusive, misogynistic comments against Chinmayi and another woman, Yashaswini P, for their feminist views. One of them said that children of feminist women should die right after they’re born, because feminists are “normalising divorce” which would lead the kids to suffer, according to him.

The discussion seems to have been around a recent remark in an interview by Chinmayi’s husband and director Rahul Ravindran, while promoting his upcoming film The Girlfriend. Rahul said in an interview that he had told Chinmayi after their marriage that it was her choice whether or not to wear a mangalsutra. He also said he suggested not wearing it, as men are not expected to wear any visible markers of being married.

Yashaswini had replied to a X user criticising Rahul’s remark. When the user abused Rahul and said he should also get pregnant because that is also “a sign of a married woman”, Yashaswini merely replied on November 4 saying pregnancy was biological and a mangalsutra wasn’t.

“Why are you so rattled? pregnancy is biological thali (mangalsutra or nuptial chain) is literally not???” Yashaswini wrote.