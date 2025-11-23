Chevella's centuries-old banyans and the battle that forced a highway to change course

The widening project along the Chevella highway (NH-163) in Telangana has drawn unusually sharp public scrutiny. For years, frustration over the narrow, accident-prone stretch had fuelled demands to cut down the avenue of century-old banyans to make way for expansion. Activists have simultaneously pushed back, arguing that the historic trees were being unfairly blamed. And then, on November 3, just hours before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) delivered its order, an RTC bus crashed into a gravel-laden truck near Mirjaguda, killing 19 people — a tragedy that further intensified anger and renewed calls to remove the trees immediately.

But for now, the banyans will stand. The NGT has ordered a complete redesign of the highway so that most of the trees can be retained, and road work on NH-163 has been expedited following the tribunal’s directions.

What the NGT has ordered

The November 3 order directs the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to realign the widening plan and preserve the historic avenue. Of the 915 banyans along this stretch, 765 will remain untouched, 150 will be translocated within the Right of Way (ROW), and 58 have been marked “unfit” for relocation.

NHAI officials told TNM that the redesigned highway is expected to be completed by 2027. “For the four-way lane, we are expanding the road by preserving the trees. As per the realigned plan, we are allowing trees to be in the middle in some places, and on the edges in few places. Within one-and-a-half years, the project should be completed,” said P Nageswara Rao, NHAI project director (Project Implementation Unit - Kamareddy).

A dangerous, congested stretch

The anger residents express today is rooted in the daily reality of this road. Starting from Chevella town circle, NH-163 narrows abruptly. The banyans stand close to the edge of the six-metre-wide carriageway. The surface is battered, and there is no divider — a combination that residents of the region say leaves them vulnerable to head-on collisions.