Charlapalli-Kamakhya Amrit Bharat train to be launched on March 13

A new Amrit Bharat Express train between Charlapalli Station near Hyderabad and Kamakhya, a famous pilgrim place in Assam, will be flagged off on March 13 from Kamakhya, the South Central Railway announced on Tuesday.

The new train connects Telangana, Andhra Pradesh with Assam, which acts as a gate way to seven sister states of the region.

The train with sleeper and general second-class coaches, will immensely benefit the long-distance passengers, especially travelling towards North eastern parts of India to have safe, comfortable and cost-effective journey, the SCR said.

This train will stop at Srikakulam Road, Vizianagaram Junction, Pendurti, Duvvada, Samalkot Junction, Rajahmundry, Tanuku, Bhimavaram Town, Gudivada, Vijayawada, Guntur and Nalgonda stations in both the directions.

Cherlapalli terminal station was inaugurated in January last year. Built at a cost of Rs 413 crore, it is the fifth terminus for Greater Hyderabad after Nampally, Secunderabad, Kacheguda and Lingampally.

Two days ago, the railways had announced a new Amrit Bharat Express train between Nagercoil in Tamil Nadu and Charlapalli.

This new train will further improve connectivity between Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It is expected to immensely benefit the long distance passengers to have a comfortable journey.

The train is expected to cover a distance of more than 1500 km in around 28-30 hours. It will pass through major stations such as Madurai Junction, Tiruchchirapali, Tirupati, etc.

The Amrit Bharat Express, known for its popularity among the middle class and common passengers.

These state-of-the-art indigenous trains are providing passengers with a fast, safe, and comfortable travel experience.

According to officials, these trains are contributing to economic growth by promoting tourism, trade, and employment opportunities.

Developed by Indian Railways, the Amrit Bharat Express has emerged as a symbol of modernisation in the national railway system.

The trains are equipped with advanced features, including semi-automatic couplers, fire detection systems, sealed gangways, and talk-back units. For the first time, advanced technology has also been introduced in non-AC coaches to enhance passenger safety.