Chandrababu Naidu visits KCR in hospital

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu visited former Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao at a hospital in Hyderabad, where he underwent hip replacement surgery after suffering a fracture. Naidu met KCR and inquired about his health on Monday, December 11. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)’s Telangana chief RS Praveen Kumar, and actors Chiranjeevi and Prakash Raj also visited KCR at Yashoda Hospital, Somajiguda on the same day.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president KCR is undergoing treatment on the ninth floor of the hospital building. He underwent surgery after he slipped and fell in the bathroom at his farmhouse at Erravalli on the night of December 7. He was admitted to Yashoda Hospital on December 8. Minister KT Rama Rao, KCR’s son, was also present at the hospital when Naidu visited.

A day earlier, on December 19, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy also visited KCR. He said that he has directed the Chief Secretary and officials concerned to ensure that the former chief minister gets the best treatment. “I wish that he recovers at the earliest and comes to the Assembly to speak on people’s issues. There is a need for his suggestions to provide good governance to people,” he said.