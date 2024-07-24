‘Chair Bachao Budget’: Revanth Reddy slams Union Govt for sidelining Telangana

Telangana legislators on Wednesday, July 24 slammed the Union government for sidelining the state in the Union Budget 2024-25 which was released on Tuesday by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Addressing the state legislative assembly on Wednesday, Telangana IT minister D Sridhar Babu remarked that despite meeting Prime Minister Modi on three different occasions in New Delhi, none of the demands made by Telangana CM Revanth Reddy were met.

“The Telangana public sent eight BJP leaders to the Parliament. Two of those people are a part of the Union Cabinet. What is the mistake of the public? Is Telangana not a part of the country?” he asked.