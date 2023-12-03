Celebrations break out at Revanth Reddy’s house as Cong leads in Telangana

Celebrations broke out in the Congress camp in Telangana on Sunday, December 3 as counting trends showed that the party was heading for a victory in India’s youngest state. Big celebrations were seen at the residence of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy’s residence and party headquarters in Gandhi Bhavan.

The Congress supporters were dancing amid drumbeats outside the residence of Revanth Reddy, a front-runner for the post of chief minister. Waving Congress flags, the party workers were raising slogans hailing the TPCC chief.