Case of female foeticide in Telangana: Pregnant woman dies after abortion

A 35-year-old pregnant woman died after allegedly undergoing an illegal prenatal sex determination test followed by an unsafe abortion in Telangana's Jangaon district, after the foetus was found to be female.

Police have arrested a registered medical practitioner (RMP) in connection with the case, while an auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM), the victim's mother and the operator of a scanning centre are absconding. A case has been registered against all four accused, and efforts are on to trace those who remain at large.

The deceased, identified as A Shravani, was a native of Kannayipalli village in Raghunathpalli mandal and was married to A Bhaskar Goud, an auto driver residing in Peerzadiguda, Hyderabad. The couple already had two daughters, and Shravani was pregnant with their third child, according to reports .

Jangaon Town Inspector P Satyanarayana Reddy told The Times of India that Shravani had been staying at her maternal grandmother's house in Kolukonda village, Devaruppula mandal, during her pregnancy. Police alleged that her family feared the birth of another girl child would worsen their financial condition.

Investigators said Shravani's mother, Shobha, allegedly approached RMP R Shravan Kumar for assistance. Acting on his advice, Shravani was first taken to ANM Anasuya, who allegedly referred her to a private scanning centre in Hanamkonda operated by a man identified as Praveen.

Police said Shravani underwent an illegal prenatal sex determination test at the facility on July 20, which allegedly revealed that the foetus was female.

Following the scan, Shobha allegedly sought to terminate the pregnancy. Police said Shravan Kumar referred them back to Anasuya, who allegedly performed the abortion at her residence in Sanjay Nagar, Jangaon, on July 21.

After returning home, Shravani developed severe bleeding on July 23. Police alleged that when her family contacted Anasuya again, she was given medication, but her condition continued to deteriorate.

She was first admitted to a private hospital in Hanamkonda on July 24 and later shifted to another private hospital in Uppal before being referred to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, where she died while undergoing treatment on July 25.

The case came to light after Bhaskar lodged a complaint with Jangaon police. Based on his complaint, police registered a case against Shobha, Shravan Kumar, Anasuya and Praveen under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the law governing the prohibition of prenatal sex determination, for allegedly conducting an illegal sex determination test and abortion that resulted in Shravani's death.

Police said Shravan Kumar has been arrested, while Anasuya, Shobha and Praveen are absconding. Further investigation is underway.