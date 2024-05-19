Can hold meeting for issues which cannot wait till June 4: EC tells Telangana Cabinet

The Election Commission of India has given conditional nod for Telangana Cabinet meeting, making it clear that issues relating to the common capital of Hyderabad and crop loan waiver shall be deferred till completion of Lok Sabha elections.

The Cabinet meeting, scheduled on Saturday, was postponed as permission was not received from the Election Commission.

The poll panel said in its communication to the state government that only those matters which are of an emergent nature and are to be implemented in a time-bound schedule shall be taken up.

The cabinet meeting may only take up matters which are emergent and urgent and can't wait till June 4, 2024, it said.