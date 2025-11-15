By-election win an endorsement of Congress govt’s performance, says Telangana CM

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Friday, November 14, said that the massive win for the Congress party in the Jubilee Hills by-election is a public endorsement of the Congress government’s performance in the last two years.

He stated that the Congress party’s performance was impressive as it secured 51 per cent votes while BRS could get only 38 per cent, and the BJP forfeited the deposit by securing only 8 per cent votes.

The Chief Minister, along with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, state Congress chief Mahesh Kumar Goud and state ministers, congratulated Naveen Yadav on winning the by-election.