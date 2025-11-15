By-election win an endorsement of Congress govt’s performance, says Telangana CM

Follow TNM's channel for news updates and story links.
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Friday, November 14, said that the massive win for the Congress party in the Jubilee Hills by-election is a public endorsement of the Congress government’s performance in the last two years.
He stated that the Congress party’s performance was impressive as it secured 51 per cent votes while BRS could get only 38 per cent, and the BJP forfeited the deposit by securing only 8 per cent votes.
The Chief Minister, along with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, state Congress chief Mahesh Kumar Goud and state ministers, congratulated Naveen Yadav on winning the by-election.
CM Revanth Reddy said the Congress government would focus on the state’s development, public welfare and increasing the state’s revenues. He sought the cooperation of both BRS and BJP for the same.
Stating that the state government plans to develop Hyderabad as a global city, he invited Union Minister G Kishan Reddy to the State Secretariat to discuss the projects pending approval from the Union government and also the Union’s funds to the state.
“We are also preparing plans for Metro Rail expansion, elevated corridors, Musi project, solving traffic problems and lifting Godavari water to Hyderabad,” the CM said and alleged that BRS was obstructing the development by spreading canards on social media. He said the opposition created hurdles to the HYDRAA and Musi projects.
Highlighting the poor performance of the BRS and BJP parties in the by-election, the CM said that Kishan Reddy took the responsibility for the winning of the BJP candidate, but secured only 17,000 votes. Now, the Union minister should change his behaviour because the bypoll outcome is like an alert before an earthquake, he said, adding, “If the Union minister does not change his behaviour, the BJP will be buried in political tremors in the future. Kishan Reddy should analyse the results and cooperate for Telangana’s development.”
CM Revanth Reddy also suggested that KTR and Harish should mend their ways. “KTR’s arrogance and Harish Rao’s jealous attitude should change at least now. Power is not permanent for anyone,” he said.