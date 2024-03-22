Businessman accused in Rs 100-crore Delhi liquor scam paid BJP Rs 55 crore via bonds

Hyderabad-based businessman Sarath Chandra Reddy won licences for five liquor retail zones under the excise policy, according to a chargesheet filed by the ED. The excise policy was in force in Delhi from November 2021 to July 2022.

Sarath Reddy was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on November 11, 2022.

As we have reported previously, four days after his arrest, Aurobindo Pharma, a firm founded by his billionaire father PV Ram Prasad Reddy in which he is a director, paid Rs 5 crore to the BJP through electoral bonds.

In May 2023, when Reddy’s bail plea came up for hearing, the ED did not oppose it. After he was released from prison, Reddy turned approver in the case on June 2, 2023. Aurobindo Pharma donated another Rs 25 crore to the BJP through bonds on November 8, 2023.

Now, we have found that on the same day, two other companies connected to Aurobindo Pharma also donated Rs 25 crore to the BJP.