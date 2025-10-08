‘Buffalo’ jibe at Dalit minister: Telangana minister Ponnam Prabhakar faces protests

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Telangana’s Minister for Transport and Backward Classes Ponnam Prabhakar’s “Dhunnapothu” (buffalo) remark, allegedly directed at his colleague and Tribal Welfare Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar, has triggered a crisis within the party. The term Dhunnapothu is used as an insult in Telugu against someone who lacks intelligence.

The derogatory comment has been viewed as a deliberate act of humiliation, especially since Laxman belongs to the Dalit community.

The incident took place at a press event organised by Congress leaders ahead of the Jubilee Hills bye-poll. The event was delayed due to the absence of Laxman Kumar. In a video now widely circulated, a visibly frustrated Ponnam Prabhakar is seen telling fellow minister G Vivekanand, “He is a buffalo, what does he know?” He later expressed frustration over the delay, asking the organisers if he should proceed with the meeting or wait for Laxman.

The video clip of Prabhakar’s remark was circulated by the Opposition.

While Laxman has not commented publicly, a leaked phone conversation with his supporters shows him accusing Prabhakar of abusing him because he belongs to a Scheduled Caste and demanding an apology.

The Tribal Welfare Minister further said that he would file a complaint with AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge. He added that the party had made him a Minister because he hails from the Madiga caste (a Scheduled Caste).

“I don’t talk in such an arrogant way. I thought he would realise his mistake. We will see today and tomorrow. If there is no change and if he (Ponnam Prabhakar) still says it, then I will not be responsible for the consequences,” Laxman Kumar told his supporters.

Meanwhile, Prabhakar denied making any insulting remark about Laxman Kumar. Stating that his words were twisted, he clarified that his comment referred to the delay in confirming his flight ticket.

After Laxman Kumar’s video surfaced on October 7, Prabhakar said he would not comment further. He disclosed that Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Mahesh Kumar Goud had summoned him over the issue. “I explained to him what happened at the Rahmat Nagar meeting. His word is final,” said Prabhakar.

Goud has reportedly asked Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu to speak to both Prabhakar and Laxman Kumar and resolve the issue.

The incident just days before the Jubilee Hills bye-polls have caused an embarrassment to the Congress party.