BRS, YSRCP hail tabling of Women’s Reservation Bill

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) have hailed the Centre’s move to introduce Women’s Reservation Bill in the Parliament.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that he was proud to extend YSRCP’s support to the Bill aimed to reserve one-third seats in the Parliament and state legislative assemblies.

“Empowering our women is of utmost importance to us. We achieved this in Andhra Pradesh not only through the schemes and initiatives introduced in the past 4 years, but also by ensuring equitable representation,” Jagan Mohan Reddy posted on X.

“Together, let’s create a brighter and more equitable future,” he added.

BRS working president K. T. Rama Rao also welcomed tabling of the much-awaited Bill.

“There are certain occasions when we have rise above politics, stand together on issues that matter in the larger interest of the Country Today I am proud as an Indian citizen that our Parliament has taken into consideration the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill,” he said.

He conveyed wholehearted compliments to all the union government and all political parties that are in support of this proposed landmark legislation. KTR said he was delighted and proud that BRS leadership made many efforts to make it thus far.

“On a side note, In Telangana many years ago we had already implemented 50% reservations for Women in Local Govts; Zilla Parishads, Municipalities & Corporations and Gram Panchayat,” he added.

There were celebrations at BRS MLC Kavitha’s house after the Bill was introduced in the Parliament. She along with other women leaders of the party joined in the celebrations.

Kavitha, daughter of Chief Minister KTR, had Monday night welcomed the Union Cabinet’s nod for the Bill.

She demanded that the Bill should be passed in both the houses during the current session.

The former MP had recently written to all parties to support and pass the Bill.

In March, she staged a remarkable hunger strike at Jantar Mantar and convened a round table discussion to build consensus on the need for this legislation.