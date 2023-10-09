BRS to unveil its manifesto on October 15

Telangana Chief Minister and leader of the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), KC Chandrasekhar Rao will release the party’s manifesto on October 16 at a public meeting in Warangal. The party intends to distribute B forms (nomination forms) to its candidates for the upcoming state polls on October 15. KCR will file his nominations from the Gajwel and Kamareddy seats on November 9.

As always, KCR is expected to visit a religious place before filing his nomination. As part of the program, he will visit the Konayapalli Venkateswara Swamy temple in Siddipet constituency on November 9 and perform special pujas. KCR will then file his first nomination in Gajwel and after that will file the second at Kamareddy by 2 pm. After that, he will address a public meeting at Kamareddy around 3 pm.

As TNM reported last week, the party has been holding conversations on what promises to make in the manifesto, to rival the Congress manifesto. Leaders have suggested two schemes to KCR to take on the Congress, however it is unclear if KCR will agree to it. Read details in our weekly political newsletter, PowerTrip.

The Election Commission of India on Monday, October 9, also announced that the state will go to polls on November 30 and the results will be declared on December 3. According to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, the gazette notification for the state polls will be issued on November 3, while the last date for filing nominations will be November 10. Candidates can withdraw their candidature by November 15, and the entire process has to be completed by December 5, said Kumar at a press conference on Monday.

Out of all the parties in the state, only BRS has so far announced its candidates. KCR On August 21 had announced 115 names out of 119 seats for the State Assembly. A total of 114 names were announced for 115 seats, and 9 sitting MLAs were denied tickets, including Kamareddy. Names for the rest are expected to be out soon, said a BRS leader.

The move has however resulted in defections within the BRS. Amongst sitting MLAs, Malkajgiri legislator Mynampally Hanumanth Rao joined the Congress last month after his demands to give his son the Medak seat was not met with. Similarly, sitting Khanapur MLA from the BRS, who was also not re-nominated, is expected to shift sides to the Congress.