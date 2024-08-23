BRS to continue fight till Congress fulfills crop loan waiver commitment

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao on Thursday, August 22 said that the BRS would continue fighting at all levels until the Congress government fulfills its crop loan waiver commitment. The main opposition party staged protests across Telangana on August 22 against what it called cheating of farmers by the Congress government.

Rama Rao, who led the protest at Chevella, attended the Farmers' Protest at Chevella, criticised the Congress government, particularly targeting Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, over the unfulfilled promises of farm loan waivers and other issues faced by farmers across Telangana. He recalled how Revanth Reddy, during his campaign, swore to Sonia Gandhi that the first signature he would make as Chief Minister would be to waive off Rs 2 lakh in farm loans. However, KTR pointed out, that this promise has turned out to be hollow, with Revanth Reddy later backtracking on his words.

KTR emphasised the irony of the situation, explaining how the Congress leader initially claimed that Rs 49,000 crore was needed for the loan waiver. But after realising the impracticality of this, he reduced the amount to Rs 40,000 crore, and eventually slashed it further to Rs 7,500 crore, misleading the public at every step. He also criticised Revanth Reddy for his failure to fulfill the loan waiver by August 15, despite making repeated promises, including swearing at deities.

"He has not only deceived the people but has also committed a grave sin by lying in the name of God," KTR stated.

The BRS leader further lambasted the Congress government for disrespecting women leaders and journalists. He specifically mentioned the humiliation of Sabitha Indra Reddy, a respected leader, who was insulted in the Legislative Assembly by Revanth Reddy. He condemned the mistreatment of two women journalists in Kondareddy Palli, questioning the integrity of the Chief Minister who allowed such incidents under his watch.

The BRS leader also highlighted the dire state of farmers under the Congress regime, drawing attention to the meager Rs 7,500 crore disbursed so far for loan waivers. KTR called on the farmers to hold the Congress government accountable, urging them not to let go of this issue until the promised 2 lakh loan waiver is fully implemented. He assured the farmers that BRS would continue to fight for their rights and would not rest until justice was served. He warned Revanth Reddy that his failure to deliver on promises would lead to his downfall.

"Running a government is not as easy as making promises," KTR remarked, stating that if the Congress government continues to fail the farmers, they will face the consequences in the next elections. KTR announced that BRS would soon unveil its next course of action regarding the loan waiver issue.

He emphasised that the fight would continue at all levels, including village-level protests, until the Congress government fulfills its commitments. He urged everyone to stay united in the struggle against the Congress government's betrayal and to demand accountability for the unfulfilled promises. --