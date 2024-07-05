BRS student leaders held during protest at Telangana Public Service Commission

Student wing of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Friday tried to lay siege to Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) over job recruitments, leading to a tense situation and arrests.

Raising slogans in support of their demands, scores of workers of BRSV, the student wing of BRS, gathered outside the Commission office in Nampally. They sat on the road, leading to traffic jams in the busy area.

Police physically lifted the protesters to waiting police vehicles and whisked them to different police stations. BRSV state president Gellu Srinivas was among those arrested by the police.

BRSV was demanding that the government conduct a mega District Selection Committee (DSC) exam in October to recruit 25,000 teachers.

The student wing of BRS was also demanding an increase in the number of posts under Groups 2 and 3 by 2,000 and 3,000 respectively before conducting the exam.

Srinivas said the Group I main exam should be conducted by allowing 100 candidates for one post. He said BRSV would continue to protest till the government accepted their demands.

Meanwhile, BRS working president K. T. Rama Rao has condemned the arrest of students, unemployed and leaders of student groups. He urged the Congress government to accept the demands of the students.

He alleged that the government was acting in a highhanded manner on students peacefully staging a protest. He demanded that all those arrested be unconditionally released.

Rama Rao said the BRS would stand by the unemployed, who are demanding the Congress government to fulfil its election promises.

The BRS leader alleged that Congress had betrayed the unemployed by failing to fulfill its promises on job recruitment, issuing of notifications and release of job calendar.

KTR recalled that before the Assembly elections, the same Congress party had staged protests on the problems of the unemployed and arranged a meeting of the unemployed with Rahul Gandhi. He said after coming to power, Congress was trying to suppress the same unemployed.

The BRS leader said the Congress used the unemployed to whip up passions for political mileage before elections but now ignoring their just demands.

KTR said the Congress leaders were repeatedly claiming that their government is the people's government but using "repressive" measures to deny students and youth an opportunity to stage a protest.