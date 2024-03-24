BRS MLA T Padmarao Goud to contest Lok Sabha polls from Secunderabad

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) on Saturday, March 23, announced that Secunderabad MLA T Padmarao will contest the Lok Sabha elections from Secunderabad. The party has also announced candidates for Bhongir and Nalgonda constituencies.

According to reports, MLA T Padmarao Goud has been nominated after unanimous support among BRS leaders. Padmarao Goud, who has been the Secunderabad MLA for four times in a row, previously served as Excise and Prohibition, Sports and Youth Services Minister of Telangana and Deputy Speaker of the Telangana Legislative Assembly.

In the general elections scheduled on May 13, Padmarao Goud will face off against Union Minister for Tourism and Culture and Telangana BJP President G Kishan Reddy from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and MLA Danam Nagender from the Congress.

For the Bhongir constituency, the party has chosen to allocate the seat to Kyama Mallesh, while Kancherla Krishna Reddy will contest from the Nalgonda constituency.

So far BRS has declared its candidates for 16 out of 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana except Hyderabad constituency. In the 2019 general elections, BRS secured nine seats. However, five of its sitting MPs have recently switched allegiance to either the Congress or the BJP.



With IANS inputs