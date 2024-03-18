BRS seeks disqualification of MLA who switched to Congress

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Monday, March 18, urged Telangana Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar to disqualify its MLA Danam Nagender, who joined the Congress. A group of BRS MLAs met the Speaker to submit a petition, seeking the disqualification of Nagender, who switched parties on March 17, drawing his attention to the recent Supreme Court order that the decision on disqualification should be taken in three months.

MLAs P Kaushik Reddy, K Venkatesh, Bandari Laxmi Reddy, and Mutha Gopal met the Speaker at the direction of the BRS President and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. The BRS urged the Speaker to act by the Constitution as per the anti-defection law.

The MLAs argued that switching loyalties after getting elected on the ticket of a party is not proper. Huzurabad MLA Kaushik Reddy said that BRS is ready to give a befitting reply to the Congress.

Meanwhile, senior BRS leader and former MP Vinod Kumar has said that Nagender, who joined the Congress, can’t escape disqualification. He said that in the past, Speakers used to delay decisions on disqualification petitions but that situation has now changed with the Supreme Court order.

Vinod Kumar said that with the court setting a deadline for the Speaker, a decision on the disqualification petition can’t be delayed.