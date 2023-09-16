BRS puts up posters in Hyderabad, mocks CWC

With the Congress Working Committee (CWC) holding its crucial meeting in Hyderabad from Saturday, posters have come up in the city, mocking the party over corruption.

A poster describing the CWC as 'Corrupt Working Committee', carries pictures of 24 Congress leaders with scams they were allegedly involved in.

“Beware of scamgress scammers,” reads the poster.

The posters carry pictures of top Congress leaders including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

The posters were put up at various places by the supporters of ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

Through other posters, the ruling party questioned Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on unfulfilled promises and controversial statement of the party's Telangana leader.