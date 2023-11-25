BRS mulls new scheme to achieve housing for all

He said that the Telangana model is a holistic, integrated, inclusive, and balanced model. He claimed that the BRS government introduced policies and schemes keeping in mind rural and urban development, industry and environment, agriculture, and information technology.

KTR mentioned that it was this Telangana model that brought the change in the state and the opposition parties today are not able to attack BRS politically as the basic issues of the people have been well addressed.

Earlier electricity, water supply, and irrigation were major problems and these problems don't exist anymore, he said. He accused the opposition of bringing up 99.99 per cent of the issues that don’t bother the common man and only bother a few self-styled intellectuals, politicians, and lobbyists.

"We have a love for Telangana and we don’t have arrogance," he said countering the Congress ad campaign which calls for putting an end to ’10 years of arrogance’. KTR claimed that there was a 28 per cent dip in the construction and real estate industry after Congress came to power in Karnataka. He further added that a stable government and an able leadership can only keep the progress going.

"If you want to enjoy your holidays and the boom of the industry, don't give us a holiday. Encourage a government which is working for the welfare of all," he said.