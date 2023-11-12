BRS mounts all-out challenge against Telangana Cong chief Revanth Reddy

Indirectly pitching himself as the CM face, the TPCC chief is trying to explain to voters how Kodangal can benefit if the Congress comes to power in the state. Addressing a rally before filing his nomination, he mentioned the role played by the Karnataka PCC chief and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar in bringing the Congress party into power in Karnataka. “If the Kodangal people help the Congress win, Kodangal’s name would be popular at the Delhi level,” he said.

He also told the people that the Congress should win in Kodangal with a larger majority than what was secured by Shivakumar in Karnataka. “If the Congress party comes to power, this will bring recognition to Kodangal in the entire country,” he added.

“In the last elections the BRS had promised to establish cement factories, junior colleges, degree colleges, engineering colleges but no development activity has taken place,” he said. Revanth Reddy, who has repeatedly challenged KCR to contest from Kodangal, is seen by the BRS and KCR’s family as the main threat.

Ever since Revanth Reddy was made the TPCC chief, a bitter war of words has been going on between them. Both sides use harsh words to attack each other. BRS working president and KCR’s son KT Rama Rao has vowed to defeat Revanth Reddy in Kodangal. Taking the fight to Revanth Reddy’s home-turf, KTR conducted a huge road show.

He said Revanth Reddy will soon land in jail in the cash-for-vote case and asked people to decide whether they want a leader who will be with them or one who will go to prison. “Do you want current (power) or Congress, Rythu Bandhu or Rabandhu (vultures), schemes or scams, an MLA with people or MLA in jail,” asked the BRS leader.