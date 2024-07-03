BRS MLA, who once threatened suicide to win votes, booked under new law

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy from the Huzurabad constituency became the first MLA in Telangana booked under the Bharat Nyaya Samhita (BNS), the set of laws replacing the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on Wednesday, July 3.
The MLA on Tuesday had staged a protest during the Karimnagar district general body meeting demanding the Karimnagar Collector Pamela Satpathy to suspend the District Education Officer (DEO).
“The DEO prevented me from holding a meeting. I have a bigger post than a collector’s superior, a Chief Secretary,” Kaushik can be seen telling the Collector in a video of the meeting that went viral. The Collector responds that she will probe the matter as Kaushik continually reiterates that he wants the DEO suspended.
As the Collector starts to walk away by stating that she ‘has answered his questions’, Kaushik can be seen blocking the door to prevent her from leaving. A case was registered in Karimnagar’s One Town Police under sections 122 (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt on provocation) and 126(2) (wrongful restraint) of the BNS, which came into force on July 1.
This isn’t the first instance of MLA Kaushik Reddy drawing attention. Ahead of the Telangana Assembly polls held in November 2023, Kaushik, then an MLA aspirant, in a public address, said that if people didn’t vote for him, he would die by suicide.
