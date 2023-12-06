BRS’ losses, Congress’ gains: How Telangana voted in 2023

While BRS lost 54 of the 88 seats it had won in 2018, it also managed to gain five seats it had lost in the previous election: Asifabad, Bhadrachalam, and also Sangareddy, Maheswaram, and Lal Bahadur Nagar constituencies near Hyderabad. All five seats were won by Congress in 2018, and three of the legislators – Athram Sakku from Asifabad, D Sudheer Reddy from LB Nagar, and Sabitha Indra Reddy from Maheswaram – had eventually switched to BRS, with Sabitha even going on to be a Minister.

While the Congress has won with a comfortable margin, the vote share of BRS and Congress are nearly equal. While BRS’ vote share has gone back to nearly the same level as in 2014, when the state went to polls in undivided Andhra Pradesh but Telangana’s formation had been officially announced, and BRS, then Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), was riding on the wave of the statehood movement’s success. Congress on the other hand has seen a big jump in its vote share.

While BRS’ vote share went up from 34% in 2014 to 47% in 2018 and now back to 37% in 2023, Congress’ vote share, which saw only a marginal increase from 25% (2014) to 28% (2018) earlier, has now shot up to 39%.