BRS leaders placed under house arrest amid political heat over defected MLAs

Politics in Telangana heated up over defecting MLAs as opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders and workers were taken in preventive custody by the police on Friday, September 12 to foil a protest at the residence of defected MLA Arekapudi Gandhi.

Senior BRS leader and former minister T Harish Rao, and former ministers P Sabitha Indra Reddy and T Srinivas Yadav have been placed under house arrest. Kukatpally MLA M Krishna Rao and Qutbullahpur MLA KP Vivekanand Goud have also been placed under house arrest as police in Hyderabad,

Cyberabad and Rachakonda commissionerates went on alert to prevent any violence in retaliation to Thursday’s attack on the residence of BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy by the supporters of Gandhi. Police personnel were deployed in large numbers outside the residence of Gandhi to prevent any untoward incident as Kaushik Reddy, in retaliation to the attack on his house, announced that the party would hold a meeting at Gandhi’s residence.