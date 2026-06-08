BRS leader mocks CM Revanth for saying Hitler inspired him, cops want post removed

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The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) on Sunday, June 7, sent a notice to social media platform X asking it to take down a post by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Manne Krishank, which showed a caricature of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy resembling German dictator Adolf Hitler. The post was shared after Revanth said that he drew inspiration from Hitler while naming the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA).

The video shared by Krishank shows the caricature of Revanth with Hitler’s signature hairstyle and moustache, wearing an outfit resembling a Nazi uniform, with a bulldozer next to him. The audio used in the background is from Revanth’s recent remarks about HYDRAA and Hitler.

In a written complaint to X, TGCSB Superintendent of Police (SP) Harshvardhan said that the post contained “false and manipulative content” and asked the platform to “remove or disable access to such material.” The TGCSB also stated that informing the user (referring to Krishank) about the notice could “cause them to flee or conceal their identity, which would hinder investigation.”