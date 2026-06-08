BRS leader mocks CM Revanth for saying Hitler inspired him, cops want post removed

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The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) on Sunday, June 7, sent a notice to social media platform X asking it to take down a post by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Manne Krishank, which showed a caricature of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy resembling German dictator Adolf Hitler. The post was shared after Revanth said that he drew inspiration from Hitler while naming the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA).
The video shared by Krishank shows the caricature of Revanth with Hitler’s signature hairstyle and moustache, wearing an outfit resembling a Nazi uniform, with a bulldozer next to him. The audio used in the background is from Revanth’s recent remarks about HYDRAA and Hitler.
In a written complaint to X, TGCSB Superintendent of Police (SP) Harshvardhan said that the post contained “false and manipulative content” and asked the platform to “remove or disable access to such material.” The TGCSB also stated that informing the user (referring to Krishank) about the notice could “cause them to flee or conceal their identity, which would hinder investigation.”
Speaking to TNM, Krishank objected to the TGCSB’s request asking X not to inform him about the notice. “This is a direct mockery of the law. The accused has to be informed prior to arrest as per law. As for the post, the CM gave the statement. It is absurd to book me when CM Revanth was the one invoking a leader who committed the Holocaust,” he said.
“It is also absurd that the TGCSB took this on priority and wrote to X on a Sunday. How is this an issue of grave importance?” Krishank asked.
The controversy began after Revanth, speaking to senior journalist N Ram at The Hindu Huddle, an event organised by The Hindu Group on June 6, said that he took inspiration from Hitler while naming HYDRAA. The remark also drew attention because the Chief Minister appeared to refer to HYDRA, a fictional organisation from Marvel Comics, as a real Nazi group.
“HYDRAA is Hitler’s favourite word. His core team, who could assassinate anyone, was called HYDRAA. I have taken inspiration from Hitler and named [the agency] HYDRAA,” Revanth had said.
The TGCSB cited Section 79(3)(b) of the Information Technology (IT) Act and the IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, while seeking the takedown.
The bureau also argued that the post violated Sections 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 353(1)(b) (statements or reports conducing to public mischief, fear, or alarm) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).