BRS leader Konatham Dileep booked over fake TGSRTC logo, he denies creating it

At the heart of Telangana’s political discourse at the moment is a fake logo, associated with the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation. The logo — which started circulating after the corporation announced a change in its abbreviation from TSRTC to TGSRTC — has led to the registration of a case against a Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and an activist, who the Congress has accused created it with the intention of ‘maligning’ the corporation and the state government. The BRS, in turn, has alleged that the Congress government is targeting their activists, when the logo had in fact first appeared in a WhatsApp group of Congress leader and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar.

It was on Thursday, May 23, that the Chikkadpally police booked Konatham Dileep and V Harish Reddy for allegedly “creating and circulating” a fake new logo through their social media handles. Konatham Dileep was the director of the digital media wing under the former BRS government, while Harish Reddy is a party activist who looks after BRS’ USA wing. They were booked based on a complaint by RTC’s Chief Traffic Manager (M&C) Anchuri Sridhar, who also alleged that Harish posted an “abusive video using unparliamentary language.” The complainant claimed that this damaged the reputation of both the corporation and the state government.

Notably, both Dileep and Harish had criticised the ‘new logo’ on their social media platforms, questioning why it didn’t contain the images of the iconic Charminar and the Kakatiya Arch as in the corporation’s original logo. The fake logo only contained the letters T-G-S-R-T-C arranged in a circle, with arrows between every two letters pointing outward.

The duo, however, denied creating the logo and claimed that they had simply shared the image that was doing rounds in the media. They also accused the Congress government led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of targeting them, and asked why the Telangana police weren’t booking the media outlets that also purportedly circulated the ‘fake logo’.

Dileep said that two days ago (May 22), a picture of the ‘new RTC logo’ was shared in the official WhatsApp group of Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar. “Numerous media outlets released it on May 22, and I also came across it from journalist friends in media groups. I put up a post on social media criticising the lack of Charminar and Kakatiya Arch in the old RTC logo. A day later, RTC officials contacted me and explained that they have not finalised the new logo yet. Then I deleted my social media posts. But (on May 23), the Revanth government filed a false case against me and my friend Harish Reddy. RTC brazenly accused us of making the fake logo and filed cases against us under various sections,” Dileep said.

The two BRS activists have been currently charged under sections 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), and 505 (1)(b)(c) (making, publishing, or circulating any statement, rumour, or report with intent to cause fear or alarm to the public) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Section 67 (punishment for the transmission or publication of any obscene material in any electronic form) of the Information Technology Act has also been invoked.