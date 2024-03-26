BRS leader Kavitha sent to judicial custody in Delhi liquor policy case

The Delhi High Court has remanded Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha to judicial custody until April 09 in connection to the alleged Delhi liqour policy scam. Kavitha, who is also the daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday, March 15, and remanded to their custody until March 23.

On March 22, the Supreme Court dismissed Kavitha’s bail application and asked her to approach a lower court. The apex court also clarified that while her petition challenging the arrest could be heard, they could not grant her bail.

Before her arrest, Kavitha approached the Supreme Court challenging the ED's summons to her. After she was taken into custody, she withdrew this petition and filed a new one challenging her arrest. In her petition, she claimed that the arrest violates Article 141 (Law declared by Supreme Court to be binding on all courts) of the Constitution. Kavitha’s petition also challenged Section 19 (1) (Power to arrest) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).