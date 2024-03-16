BRS leader Kavitha sent to ED custody till March 23

Kavitha is one among several individuals from the Telugu states whom the ED has referred to as the ‘South Group’ in the case. The ED has alleged that these individuals gave kickbacks worth about Rs 100 crore to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) through the party’s former communications in-charge Vijay Nair. This was done allegedly in exchange for “undue favours” in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi excise policy introduced in November 2021, and scrapped about eight months later.

Three of Kavitha’s co-accused – Hyderabad-based businessman and a director of Aurobindo Pharma Limited P Sarath Chandra Reddy, Ongole MP and former YSRCP leader Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy and his son Raghava, who are also accused of being part of the ‘South Group’, had turned approvers in the case last year. Sreenivasulu Reddy incidentally joined the TDP on March 16.

The ED in its application mentioned the statements of these three approvers to implicate Kavitha. According to ED, MP Sreenivasulu and his son Raghava said Kavitha asked them to arrange Rs 50 crore, as part of the total Rs 100 crore kickbacks allegedly given to AAP leaders. They purportedly told the ED that they eventually gave Rs 25 crore in cash, through other accused persons in the case, Abhishek Boinpally and Buchi Babu.