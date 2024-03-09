BRS leader Kavitha leads all-women protest against Congress govt’s GO on women quota

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha on Friday, March 9, led a protest against the Congress led Telangana government's decision to implement horizontal reservation for women in job recruitment and educational institutions without roster points.

The all women protest by Bharat Jagruthi (a cultural wing headed by Kavita) carried out at Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad accused the state government’s government order – GO 3, of going against the spirit of 33% reservation for women.

Kavitha, who is the daughter of BRS president and former Telangana chief minister K Chandarsekhar Rao (KCR), said that Bharat Jagruthi will continue its fight till the government withdraws its Government Order (GO) 3 issued by the women and child welfare department.