BRS leader Kavitha leads all-women protest against Congress govt’s GO on women quota

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha on Friday, March 9, led a protest against the Congress led Telangana government's decision to implement horizontal reservation for women in job recruitment and educational institutions without roster points.
The all women protest by Bharat Jagruthi (a cultural wing headed by Kavita) carried out at Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad accused the state government’s government order – GO 3, of going against the spirit of 33% reservation for women.
Kavitha, who is the daughter of BRS president and former Telangana chief minister K Chandarsekhar Rao (KCR), said that Bharat Jagruthi will continue its fight till the government withdraws its Government Order (GO) 3 issued by the women and child welfare department.
The protestors demanded immediate withdrawal of GO 3 issued by the women and child welfare department as they feared the order would deprive women of 33.33% jobs in recruitments undertaken by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC).
The BRS leader had earlier written letters to top Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge over the issue.
The Telangana State and Subordinate Service Rules provide for the implementation of the rule of reservation to the extent of 33.3 per cent to women in all categories in the matter of direct recruitment for the posts.
The Telangana High Court in 2022 had directed the TSPSC to follow the decision of the Supreme Court in the case of Rajesh Kumar Daria Vs Rajasthan Public Service Commission while making appointments in Group -1 Services and to follow the principles of horizontal reservation for women candidates without earmarking any roster points to them.
Kavitha said when the Telangana High Court directed the state government to implement the Supreme Court orders, the then BRS government headed by former CM K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) filed a counter in the Telangana High Court in January 2023.
She criticised the Congress government for withdrawing the petition from the High Court on February 6 without consulting anyone.