BRS leader Kavitha arrested by CBI in Tihar jail in Delhi excise policy case

The Rouse Avenue court hearing the matter had allowed the CBI to quiz Kavitha in jail on April 5. The agency made the submission in response to an application filed by advocate Nitesh Rana, appearing for Kavitha, against the CBI's plea seeking to interrogate her in judicial custody. The CBI then informed the court that it interrogated Kavitha on April 6 following the court's order.

Kavitha, Kejriwal and several leaders of the opposition including those from the AAP and BRS have alleged that the arrest is a political ploy by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Union government. Following Kavitha’s arrest, BRS leaders alleged that the arrests were made to weaken the opposition in light of the Lok Sabha polls slotted for May-June 2024.

The ED is probing the Delhi liquor policy scam allegedly committed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP),and a group of individuals from the Telugu states including Kavitha whom the ED refers to as the ‘South Group’. It is alleged that the Delhi government's excise policy, which was in place during 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders, allowed for cartelisation and privileged certain dealers over others. The preferred dealers had allegedly paid bribes worth Rs 100 crore for the licences, through Kavitha and others. The liquor policy was scrapped amid allegations of irregulariteis and a CBI probe commenced, following which the ED registered a case against the same accused under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).