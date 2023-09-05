BRS leader K Kavitha writes to 47 parties to support Women’s Reservation Bill

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Kavitha Kalvakuntla has made an appeal to all political parties to support the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill in the upcoming special session of the Parliament. Kavitha, a former MP from Nizamabad, is currently an MLC in Telangana, and also the daughter of the Telangana Chief Minister and BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao. She has written to the presidents of 47 political parties with representation in the Parliament, urging them to unite and pass the long-awaited Women's Reservation Bill. BRS recently announced most of its candidates for the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections, and the party – especially Kavitha – were ridiculed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state for giving tickets to very few women, months after Kavitha led a protest in Delhi demanding that the Women’s Reservation Bill be tabled in the Parliament.