BRS leader K Kavitha sent to CBI custody until April 23 in excise policy case

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha was sent to judicial custody till April 23 by a Delhi court on Monday, April 15 in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam. Kavitha, who is the daughter of former Chief Minister of Telangana, K Chandrasekhar Rao, was produced before the Court on the expiry of her previously granted Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja approved CBI’s request for judicial custody and sent her to jail until April 23. After the hearing, Kavitha said, “This is not CBI’s custody, it is BJP’s custody. The CBI officials are asking the same questions that BJP leaders are talking about. They have been questioning me for two years. There is nothing new.”

The CBI arrested Kavitha from the Tihar Jail on April 11, and presented her before a Delhi court on April 12 and was sent to custody for three days. The CBI initially sought custody for five days on the grounds that witness statements, retrieved WhatsApp chats and financial transaction documents related to a land deal. and financial transaction documents related to a land deal have implicated her as a major conspirator in a scheme to pay Rs 100 crore to the AAP through accused Vijay Nair and others, in exchange for favourable provisions in Delhi's 2021-22 Excise Policy.

"The investigating agency has been able to show from the records that custodial interrogation of the accused on certain aspects is necessary for confronting her with the evidence collected so far and also the witnesses in order to unearth the larger conspiracy in the matter," the court had noted granting custody.

Judge Baweja had also dismissed an application filed by Kavitha seeking rejection of CBI's request to seek her remand.