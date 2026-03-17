BRS issues notice to former MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy arrested in drugs case

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Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has issued a show-cause notice to its former MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy, who was arrested along with a few others for allegedly using drugs at a party at his farmhouse in Moinabad near Hyderabad on March 14.

Taking a serious note of the allegations against him, the BRS on Tuesday, March 17, issued a notice to him, directing him to submit a detailed written explanation within seven days.

Rohith Reddy, a former MLA from Tandur constituency, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Putta Mahesh Kumar and nine others were arrested during the raid on the farmhouse by Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE).

Six of those held, including the MP and former MLA, tested positive for drugs, either cocaine or methamphetamine. While the MP and seven others were released on station bail the next day, Rohith Reddy, his brother Ritish Reddy and a Delhi-based businessman, Namith Sharma, were remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

On the direction of BRS President and former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, party General Secretary Soma Bharat Kumar issued a show-cause notice to Rohith Reddy.

The former MLA has been directed to stay away from party activities till the party decides the matter.

The notice says that, according to various media reports and other credible information, it has come to the notice of the party's high command that allegations have surfaced regarding the consumption of drugs at a gathering held near Hyderabad, which he attended. The widespread publicity this matter has received in the media has caused damage to the party's reputation and led to public concern, reads the notice.

“As a responsible political organisation, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi is committed to upholding law and ethical values. The party strictly opposes any form of illegal activity, particularly the consumption of narcotics or any association whatsoever with such substances,” says the notice.

The notice also says that allegations concerning his presence and involvement in the incident are detrimental to the party's reputation and hence views this matter seriously.

“Therefore, pursuant to the directives of the Party President, Sri K Chandrasekhar Rao, you are hereby directed to submit a clear and comprehensive written explanation regarding the allegations levelled against you within 7 (seven) days from the date of receipt of this notice,” it said.

The notice further states that if he fails to submit a satisfactory explanation within the stipulated deadline, appropriate disciplinary action will be initiated against him without any further notice in accordance with the Party Constitution and Code of Conduct.

The TDP on March 15 issued a similar notice to its MP from Eluru and directed him to submit a detailed written clarification within five days. TDP national President and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed Mahesh Kumar to stay away from party activities till the party takes a decision in the matter.