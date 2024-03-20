BRS has no moral right to speak on defections: Congress

Senior Congress leader and advisor to the Telangana government Mohammed Ali Shabbir said on Tuesday, March 19, that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has no moral right to speak on defections.

He ridiculed BRS leaders' stance on the return of Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender to the Congress fold.

Mohammed Ali Shabbir stated that former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao could be crowned as the mastermind behind engineering defections in opposition parties.

He recalled that KCR initiated the culture of defection shortly after assuming power in June 2014. Between 2014 and 2018, KCR engineered the defection of 4 MPs, 25 MLAs, and 18 MLCs.

Furthermore, in his second term, he engineered the defection of 14 MLAs, including 12 from the Congress party. BRS also made thousands of Sarpanches, ZPTC, MPTC, Councillors, Corporators and other leaders defect to BRS from the then opposition parties.

The former minister pointed out that the BRS party survived and thrived solely on the basis of defections.