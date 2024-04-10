BRS fields sister of late MLA for Secunderabad Cantonment bye-election

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has announced Lasya Nivedita, sister of sitting MLA Nanditha who died in a road accident in February, as its candidate for the bye-election to the Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly constituency. BRS President and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday, April 10, approved the candidature of Nivedita.

The main opposition party is seemingly banking on the sympathy perceived to have built up, following Nanditha’s death within three months after her election in the 2023 Assembly polls. Nanditha, 37, who died in a car crash near Hyderabad on February 23, was the daughter of BRS leader and five-time MLA from Secunderabad constituency, G. Sayanna, who had passed away on February 19 last year due to poor health.

The bye-election to Secunderabad Cantonment, one of the Assembly segments of Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency, is scheduled to be held along with the Lok Sabha polls on May 13.