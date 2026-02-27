BRS became political casualty of Delhi liquor scam case: KTR

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao said on Friday, February 27, that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi was brought down in the name of the "so-called liquor scam", and the political casualty of that narrative was the BRS, in both the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

KTR was reacting to a Delhi court order acquitting former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, and 21 others including his sister K Kavitha in the Delhi liquor policy case.

Kavitha was a BRS MLC at the time of her arrest in March 2024, and spent more than five months in jail. Last year, Kavitha quit BRS and also resigned as MLC after she was suspended from the party for anti-party activities. The suspension came amid a rift between Kavitha and her brother and BRS working president KT Rama Rao, cousin and BRS leader T Harish Rao and others within the party.

After the acquittal, KTR posted on X that Kavitha got justice in court. "Kavita Garu got justice in court today and in the same manner, every case registered against our leaders will be conclusively exposed as false, politically motivated, and fabricated," wrote the BRS leader.

"Until that truth prevails, we will continue to witness reckless allegations from the Congress and the BJP, amplified by media trials designed to malign and mislead. Unfortunately, this has now become the new norm in the 'New India' where accusations replace evidence, and media narratives attempt to substitute due process but in the end, justice will prevail," KTR added.

BRS, which was in power in Telangana since the state's formation in 2014, suffered defeat in the 2023 Assembly elections. It also performed poorly in the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

Kavitha is now heading Telangana Jagruthi, a cultural organisation that she had founded during the Telangana movement. She plans to launch a political party soon.

Reacting to the court order, Kavitha said justice has prevailed. She stated that the judiciary has cut through the web of lies.

She said it was a politically motivated case filed as part of a political vendetta against the opposition parties.