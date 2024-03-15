BRS and BSP finalise seat sharing deal for Lok Sabha polls in Telangana

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has decided to allot two out of 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana for Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), under the seat sharing agreement for the upcoming general elections. BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), on Friday, March 15, decided to allot Nagarkurnool and Hyderabad seats for BSP. BRS said that BSP will decide its candidates for the two Lok Sabha seats. BRS will contest from the remaining 15 seats. The decision came two days after KCR held talks with BSP leaders in Hyderabad.

The BRS chief had discussed seat sharing with BSP national coordinator and Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Gautam, BSP state president RS Praveen Kumar and other leaders after BRS chief Mayawati had given a go ahead for the alliance.

BRS, which is facing a hard time after losing recent Assembly elections and defection of several leaders including three sitting MPs to BJP and Congress, decided to have an alliance with BSP. The decision was made on March 5 in a meeting between KCR and Praveen Kumar.