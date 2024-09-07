Bomma Mahesh Goud appointed as Telangana Congress Committee chief

The Telangana Congress has appointed 66-year-old Bomma Mahesh Goud, a member of the Backward Classes (BC) Goud community, as the new state Congress chief on Friday, September 6. The last Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief was incumbent Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

The appointment is viewed as an attempt to consolidate the BC community in Telangana and to diversify the Telangana Cabinet which constitutes several upper caste leaders and members of the Reddy community like Uttam Kumar Reddy, Sridhar Babu, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and others. The Telangana Cabinet currently has only two BC leaders – state Transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar and Endowments minister Konda Surekha.

“I shall fulfil the responsibilities entrusted to me and strengthen the organisation further. I shall make myself available to the party leaders and cadre round-the-clock and coordinate with the state government in the development of Telangana,” Bomma Mahesh said, following his appointment.