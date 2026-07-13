Body suspected to be of man who killed six people in Telangana found

The Telangana police have found a body suspected to be of Parvathi Rajkumar, the man who allegedly killed six people including a minor girl and her mother who had filed a POCSO case against him. The Telangana police have been looking for Rajkumar for three days, since he went absconding after allegedly committing the six murders on July 10.

The body was reportedly found on Kothur road in Rangareddy district on the afternoon of Monday, July 13. A local resident reportedly informed the police about the body. Rajkumar is believed to have died by suicide. Police are yet to identify the body through forensic procedures, according to The Hindu.

Rajkumar had gone to the minor’s house in Shabad, Rangareddy district, on the night of July 10, and allegedly stabbed her mother Lakshmi and grandmother Rukkamma to death. He took the girl to the nearby Daivalaguda village, where he allegedly killed her and left her body by a lake. He then went to his house a few hundred metres away, where he allegedly killed his wife Saritha and their two sons, Parikshit (4) and Daivikshit (1.5).

Future City Commissioner of Police Tarun Joshi had earlier told the media that Rajkumar had called his father Arun Kumar and confessed that he had killed six people, adding that he intended to die by suicide, and switched his phone off.

The minor girl’s mother had lodged a complaint with the Shabad police on May 16, alleging that Rajkumar had been stalking and harassing her daughter. The complaint said that on May 16, Rajkumar turned up at the girl’s college in Shamshabad and allegedly tried to drag her away. When her mother stopped him, Rajkumar allegedly threatened to kill both of them.

The Commissioner said that Rajkumar went absconding immediately after the POCSO case was registered, and was eventually granted anticipatory bail.

After the murders, the girl’s maternal uncle Naresh alleged that the Shabad police neglected their complaints about Rajkumar’s threats and did not take the investigation seriously. Amid public outrage, Sub-Inspector T Ramesh was suspended for “lapses” during the investigation of the POCSO case.