BJP’s first CM in Telangana will be OBC, promises PM Modi

Promising that if BJP is voted to power in Telangana, a leader from backward classes will be made the Chief Minister, Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed on Tuesday, November 7, that BJP alone can politically empower OBCs. Addressing a public meeting titled ‘OBC Atma Gaurava (self-respect) Sabha’ at LB Stadium in Hyderabad, he recalled that it was at this venue in 2013 that the foundation was laid for making first OBC Prime Minister of the country.

He said that the stadium has a special place in his life as people purchased tickets to attend the public meeting, making it the first such meeting in the history of public life in India. He slammed both Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Congress, describing them as “anti-development” and “anti-BC”.

“The BCs, poor, Dalit, SCs, STs all have made up their mind for a change. For nine years there was an anti-development, anti-BC, anti-SC and anti-ST government. With elections on November 30, you have the best opportunity to root out this anti-BC government,” he said.