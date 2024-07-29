‘BJP will convert Bhagyalakshmi temple into Golden temple’: MoS Bandi Sanjay stokes controversy

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday, July 28, made a controversial statement that after the formation of the BJP government in Telangana, the Bhagyalakshmi temple at Charminar will be converted into a ‘golden temple’.

Bhagyalakshmi temple abutting historic Charminar has been the focus of BJP’s politics since the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections in 2020.

It was from here that Sanjay Kumar launched ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ in 2021 against the then BRS government.

Since then, the BJP made repeated attempts to project the temple as the epicentre of Hindutva politics. Several BJP leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have prayed at the temple.

The communally sensitive old city had witnessed tension in the past over the nature of the temple. Alleged attempts to expand the temple had sparked trouble in 2012.

The Archaeological Survey of India, which is the custodian of Charminar, had described the temple as “unauthorised construction” in response to Right to Information requests filed by activists and heritage enthusiasts.

The Union government agency had stated that the temple did not exist at the time of Hyderabad State’s accession to the Indian Union. However, Hindu groups dispute this stand.

Bandi Sanjay also slammed the Congress government for neglecting Bonalu celebrations by allocating only Rs 5 lakh while sanctioning Rs 33 crore for Ramzan.

He said although there is a committee of 24 temples in the old city for Bonalu celebrations, the government allocated only Rs 5 lakh for eight temples.

“How much the government has given for Ramzan, Rs 33 crore. Did we say anything? How much they gave for Bonalu, Rs 5 lakh. Are they treating Hindu samaj like beggars,” he asked.

He also alleged that Bonalu celebrations are not allowed in some parts of the old city. Exuding confidence that the BJP will come to power in Telangana, he said it would create an environment where the festival can be celebrated fearlessly.

“Our government is coming. There will be Bonalu celebrations in every street. We need a government which cares for Hindu samaj, which treats all equally,” he said.

The Union Minister also slammed the Congress government for sanctioning Rs 2.40 crore for Tabligi Jamat. He said the government announced this in the state budget presented in the Assembly. He asked if Tabligi Jamaat helped poor Muslims in Telangana. “This organisation is banned in other countries,” he said.

Sanjay reminded Congress leaders of the fate of previous rulers who neglected temples and “insulted” Sanathan Dharma. He appealed to Hindu society to ponder over this and decide.