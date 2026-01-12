BJP no alternative to Congress in Telangana, says KTR

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao on Sunday, January 11, asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will never emerge as a viable alternative to the Congress party in Telangana.

Addressing a preparatory meeting for the upcoming municipal elections with key leaders from Adilabad and Medak districts, he emphasised that the political battle in the state remains a direct contest between the BRS and the Congress.

During the strategy meeting, which was also attended by senior leader and Deputy Floor Leader T. Harish Rao, KTR provided direction to district presidents and public representatives on the roadmap for the municipal elections.

He urged the party cadre to expose the Congress party's "betrayal of promises" and administrative failures at the ground level.

Senior leaders briefed KTR that the BJP’s graph has plummeted significantly since the Parliament elections, confirming that the upcoming municipal battle will be a head-to-head fight between the BRS and Congress.

KTR claimed that the people of Telangana are currently weighing the 24 months of Congress's administrative failure against the decade of unprecedented development witnessed under the BRS regime.

He noted that voters have already begun signalling their preference for BRS, as seen in various elections ranging from the Jubilee Hills byelection to recent Panchayat polls.

Dismissing the BJP’s previous performance in the Parliament elections as a ‘fluke’ caused by a unique bipolar national atmosphere at the time, KTR remarked that the BJP lacks any real foundational strength or grassroots presence in Telangana.

The BRS working president pointed out the irony that while senior BJP leaders faced crushing defeats in the Assembly elections, the party's temporary surge in the Lok Sabha polls has already faded. He accused the BJP of remaining silent while the Congress government compromised Telangana’s interests, particularly regarding Krishna River water rights and other interstate issues.

KTR declared that the people are closely observing the anti-Telangana agendas of both national parties and are ready to teach them a fitting lesson in the upcoming polls.

He mounted a sharp attack on the Congress party, describing its 24-month tenure as a period of administrative failure and deception. He stated that Congress has consistently betrayed all sections of society by failing to deliver on its promises and engaging in the misuse of power, as seen in the recent Panchayat elections.

Furthermore, the BRS working president accused the Congress government of working against the state's interests in interstate matters, specifically regarding the sharing of Krishna River waters.

KTR claimed that the BRS has been the only party relentlessly fighting on behalf of the people against the "anarchy, corruption, and irregularities" of the Congress rule. He expressed confidence that the upcoming municipal elections would expose the false claims and mismanagement of the current government, as voters are eager to transition back to the visionary leadership of the BRS.