BJP MP asks Hyderabad cops to prevent ‘corporate jihad’, DGP invokes harmony, dignity

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Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar urged the Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) to act on any complaints of harassment and “religious targeting” in Hyderabad’s IT companies, while referring to the recent allegations of sexual harassment and hurting religious sentiments at an IT firm in Nashik as “corporate jihad.”
Responding to Bandi Sanjay, Telangana DGP B Shivadhar Reddy said on Monday, April 13, that the state police believe in “coexistence with harmony, dignity, and mutual respect.”
“Hyderabad’s strength lies in its diversity—lakhs of professionals from across the country, regions, and from various religions, castes, and creeds contribute to its growth,” the DGP posted on X.
Multiple cases have been booked against employees of a BPO unit of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Nashik over allegations of sexual harassment and hurting religious sentiments. The initial case was registered against a man named Danish Shaikh, who was charged with rape based on a complaint from a Hindu woman with whom he was in a relationship.
Police told The Indian Express that Danish had established sexual relations with the promise of marriage while concealing the fact that he was already married. He was also booked for hurting religious sentiments, as he had allegedly influenced the woman to follow his religion.
So far, nine FIRs have been registered and seven people have been arrested over allegations of sexual harassment and attempts to influence the religious beliefs of Hindus.
The Telangana DGP said that the concerns raised by Bandi Sanjay have been noted. He mentioned that through initiatives such as the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC), the police actively engage with organisations, HR teams, and communities to strengthen workplace safety and accountability.
“Proactive measures such as security and safety audits for working women, hostels, and PG accommodations, free SheShuttle services, and Margdarshak – your buddy in distress, working closely with SHE Teams, ensure continuous support, especially for women professionals,” the police chief said.
“Our systems are robust, responsive, and fair. A fully functional Women Safety Wing, the unique concept of SHE Teams, and the Bharosa Centre ensure that every complaint is taken seriously, acted upon promptly, and no concern is overlooked,” he added.
The DGP stated that the Telangana police will continue to work closely with citizens, communities, and industry to uphold the values enshrined in the Constitution.
MoS Bandi Sanjay had posted on April 12 that after the “Nashik corporate jihad case, Telangana cannot sit silent and wait for its turn.”
“Hyderabad has lakhs of IT employees. Their workplace must be for careers, not coercion, harassment, religious targeting, exploitation, or secret pressure networks. I urge the Telangana DGP to hold an immediate meeting with all major IT company heads, especially HR teams. Put strict accountability in place. No complaint should be buried. No victim should be isolated. No management should look away,” the BJP leader wrote.
“Many employees are already sharing incidents from offices on social media. Do not ignore these warning signals. Company heads, HRs, and managers are requested to treat employee safety and dignity as a top priority, encourage open reporting, and address every concern with seriousness and fairness. From our end, we will keep tracking such issues as well,” the MoS added.
With IANS inputs