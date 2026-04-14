BJP MP asks Hyderabad cops to prevent ‘corporate jihad’, DGP invokes harmony, dignity

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Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar urged the Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) to act on any complaints of harassment and “religious targeting” in Hyderabad’s IT companies, while referring to the recent allegations of sexual harassment and hurting religious sentiments at an IT firm in Nashik as “corporate jihad.”

Responding to Bandi Sanjay, Telangana DGP B Shivadhar Reddy said on Monday, April 13, that the state police believe in “coexistence with harmony, dignity, and mutual respect.”

“Hyderabad’s strength lies in its diversity—lakhs of professionals from across the country, regions, and from various religions, castes, and creeds contribute to its growth,” the DGP posted on X.

Multiple cases have been booked against employees of a BPO unit of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Nashik over allegations of sexual harassment and hurting religious sentiments. The initial case was reportedly registered against a man named Danish Shaikh, who was charged with rape based on a complaint from a Hindu woman with whom he was in a relationship.

Police told The Indian Express that Danish had established sexual relations with the promise of marriage while concealing the fact that he was already married. He was also booked for hurting religious sentiments, as he had allegedly influenced the woman to follow his religion.

So far, nine FIRs have been registered and seven people have been arrested over allegations of sexual harassment and attempts to influence the religious beliefs of Hindus.

The Telangana DGP said that the concerns raised by Bandi Sanjay have been noted. He mentioned that through initiatives such as the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC), the police actively engage with organisations, HR teams, and communities to strengthen workplace safety and accountability.