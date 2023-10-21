BJP MLA Raja Singh’s suspension over anti-Prophet remarks likely to be revoked soon

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to revoke the suspension of Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh and allot him the same seat again for the upcoming Telangana Assembly polls slated to be held on November 30, TNM has learned. The controversial legislator, who has been booked in over 100 cases – many of which involve communal offences – was suspended by the BJP’s central leadership last year for passing derogatory comments against Prophet Mohammed which triggered widespread protests in Hyderabad.

The BJP’s Telangana unit is also expecting its first list of candidates for the Assembly elections to be released in the next two days or so. Party leaders say they are expecting to see Raja Singh’s name in it, as his followers have been demanding that he be reinstated.

“The list will be out on or before Dasara (October 24), as it will be released on an auspicious date. Three lists are expected, and the first one may have Raja Singh’s name in it, meaning that his suspension is also revoked,” said a BJP leader from Telangana. Given that Raja Singh has been under suspension, BJP leader M Vikram Goud, who quit the Congress and joined the saffron party a few years ago, was expecting to contest from the Goshamahal seat.