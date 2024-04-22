BJP MLA Raja Singh booked for Model Conduct violation during Ram Navami Yatra

Hyderabad police registered another case against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). The violation happened during the Ram Navami Shobha Yatra on April 17, and this is the second case against the MLA in connection with the procession.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), Raja Singh continued the rally beyond the permitted time at the Hanuman Vyamshala near Koti. “He had to finish the meeting by 10 pm, but at around 11.15 pm, MLA Raja Singh and other organisers created nuisance using loud DJ sounds and giving speeches beyond the allotted hours. This is a violation of the rules of Lok Sabha-2024 Election Model Code of Conduct (MCC),” the FIR reads.

The Sultan Bazar police registered a suo motu case against Singh on April 18 under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) and 290 (public nuisance) read with 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

Earlier on April 18 itself, the Afzalgunj police had booked the MLA for conducting the procession without permission. An FIR was filed against him for this under IPC Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant), 290 (public nuisance), and 171-C (undue influence at elections) read with 34 and Sections 21/76 and 67 of City Police Act.

Raja Singh has a history of delivering hate speeches, particularly during Ram Navami processions. This year too, the BJP MLA made inflammatory speeches and claimed that he would continue to train Hindus to perform kar seva to claim Kashi, Mathura, and 40,000 other Hindu temples, which are at present religious sites of the Muslims.



(With inputs from IANS)

