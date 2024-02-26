BJP leader's son among 10 held in Hyderabad for consuming drugs

Special Operations Team-Cyberabad and Gachibowli Police jointly conducted the operation on Sunday night. Three used plastic covers of cocaine (each of one gram before consumption), white coloured paper used for consuming drugs and three mobile phones were seized.

Police said on receipt of credible information about consumption of drugs by Vivekanand with his friends, the police teams visited the hotel by which time all the guests left the place.

On examination of the premises, our team found three used plastic sachets of cocaine (each of one gram) and white paper roll for the usage of drugs. Based on further information, the police teams visited the house of Vivekanand at Jubilee Hills and brought him to police station, said a police statement.

During interrogation, he disclosed that he organised the party for his friends at his hotel room at Radisson Blu hotel. He was sent for medical examinations wherein he tested positive for the drug. Investigation is underway for identifying the drug peddlers and other consumers in this case, it added.